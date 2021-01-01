Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Display
58
Performance
61
Battery
83
Camera
64
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
58

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
497 nits
48

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
61

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M42 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
326521
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M42 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M42 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M42 5G
2. Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy M42 5G
3. Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy M42 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish