Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Display 58 Performance 61 Battery 83 Camera 64 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

58 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 266 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 497 nits

48 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

61 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M42 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 645 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1895 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 326521

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M42 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M42 5G may differ by country or region