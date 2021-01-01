Samsung Galaxy Note 5
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2015
|Release date
|October 2015
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.07%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
478 nits
Design and build
|Height
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
77.07%
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3989
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84272
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1
|ROM
|Experience UI
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2015
|Release date
|October 2015
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.428 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.471 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
