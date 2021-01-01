Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE
Display
68
Performance
45
Battery
76
Camera
50
NanoReview score
58
Category Flagship
Announced August 2016
Release date August 2016
Launch price ~ 812 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE
68

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.21%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
637 nits
67

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.21%
45

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2319
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
131913
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 7 FE
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
70

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 9
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 7 FE may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (53 votes)

