Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE Display 68 Performance 45 Battery 76 Camera 50 Category Flagship Announced August 2016 Release date August 2016 Launch price ~ 812 USD

68 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.21% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 637 nits

67 Design and build Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 79.21%

45 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1794 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2319 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5258 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1220 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 131913

51 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 7 FE Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/1.7 Focal length 22 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

70 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 9 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2016 Release date August 2016 Launch price ~ 812 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

