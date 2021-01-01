Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2016
|Release date
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
68
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.21%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
637 nits
67
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.21%
45
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2319
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
131913
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
76
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
50
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
70
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
