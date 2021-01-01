Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
Display
62
Performance
30
Battery
66
Camera
48
NanoReview score
47
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2015
|Release date
|April 2015
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
62
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.15%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
342 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.15%
30
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1013
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3732
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
110166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
89892
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|7 GB
66
Battery
|Capacity
|2550 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2015
|Release date
|April 2015
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.382 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.499 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S6 Duos may differ by country or region