Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Display 64 Performance 33 Battery 67 Camera 48 NanoReview score 47 Category Flagship Announced August 2015 Release date September 2015 Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

64 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 76.78% Display tests PWM Not detected Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 535 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 76.78%

33 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 GPU clock 772 MHz FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1552 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card No Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 7 70944 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 138404

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1.1 ROM TouchWiz UI OS size 7 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:25 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:53 hr Talk (3G) 30:29 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 22 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 9 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 70 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2015 Release date September 2015 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg SAR (body) 0.572 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus may differ by country or region