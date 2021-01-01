Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
Display
64
Performance
33
Battery
67
Camera
48
NanoReview score
47
Category Flagship
Announced August 2015
Release date September 2015
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
64

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 76.78%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
76.78%
33

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8
GPU clock 772 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1552 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70944
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
138404
18

Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1
ROM TouchWiz UI
OS size 7 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:53 hr
Talk (3G)
30:29 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 9
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
70 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.572 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus may differ by country or region

