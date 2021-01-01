Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
Display
67
Performance
39
Battery
77
Camera
65
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
67
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.4%
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|Contrast
|1355:1
Max. Brightness
561 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
63
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|10 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.4%
39
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|662 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5404
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
147201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178364
AnTuTu Results - 269th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2
|OS size
|16 GB
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (25 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE-A (3CA)
|5G support
|No
70
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.468 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.231 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Xcover Pro may differ by country or region