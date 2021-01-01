Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro Display 67 Performance 39 Battery 77 Camera 65 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 450 USD

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.4% Display tests RGB color space 98.2% PWM 250 Hz Response time 33 ms Contrast 1355:1 Max. Brightness 561 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

63 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 79.4%

39 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 662 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1697 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5404 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 147201 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 178364 AnTuTu Results - 269th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM One UI 2 OS size 16 GB

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Xcover Pro Main camera Matrix 25 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (25 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 25 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 11 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE-A (3CA) 5G support No

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 450 USD SAR (head) 0.468 W/kg SAR (body) 1.231 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

