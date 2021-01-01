Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
Display
67
Performance
39
Battery
77
Camera
65
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 33 ms
Contrast 1355:1
Max. Brightness
561 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
63

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.4%
39

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 662 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5404
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
147201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178364
AnTuTu Results - 269th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2
OS size 16 GB
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Xcover Pro
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (25 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 11
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE-A (3CA)
5G support No
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.468 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.231 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Xcover Pro may differ by country or region

