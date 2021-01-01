Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Display 76 Performance 84 Battery 75 Camera 74 NanoReview score 77 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 1500 USD

76 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 PPI 425 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM 145 Hz Response time 4.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 591 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

58 Design and build Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

84 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 687 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3618 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10570 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 777 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2655 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 379127 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 455753 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 68th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 32.9 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:12 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:47 hr Talk (3G) 27:55 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 110th place

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Flip Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 109 Video quality 96 Generic camera score 105

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G support Yes

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 1500 USD SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

