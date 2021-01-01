Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Display
76
Performance
84
Battery
75
Camera
74
NanoReview score
77
Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 1500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
76

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9
PPI 425 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8%
PWM 145 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
58

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
84

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 687 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3618
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2655
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
379127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455753
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 32.9 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:47 hr
Talk (3G)
27:55 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Flip
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
109
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
105
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
5G support Yes
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 1500 USD
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip may differ by country or region

