Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Display
76
Performance
84
Battery
75
Camera
74
NanoReview score
77
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1500 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
76
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|PWM
|145 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
58
Design and build
|Height
|167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
84
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|687 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3618
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2655
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
379127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455753
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 68th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|32.9 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:47 hr
Talk (3G)
27:55 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 110th place
74
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
105
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|5G support
|Yes
88
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.55 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip may differ by country or region