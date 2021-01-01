Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 10: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10
Display
65
Performance
37
Battery
54
Camera
50
NanoReview score
54
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9
PPI 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.53%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3%
PWM 2336 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms
Contrast 1519:1
Max. Brightness
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
46

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.53%
37

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
847
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
39485
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
87519
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
115544
55

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
54

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
18:11 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
5G support No
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (25 votes)

