65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 20.9:9 PPI 457 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.53% Display tests RGB color space 97.3% PWM 2336 Hz Response time 44.4 ms Contrast 1519:1 Max. Brightness 543 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

46 Design and build Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 79.53%

37 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 508 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 847 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 39485 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 87519 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 115544

55 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 2870 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8:42 hr Watching videos (Player) 7:58 hr Talk (3G) 18:11 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300 5G support No

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 312 USD SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

