Sony Xperia 10
Display
65
Performance
37
Battery
54
Camera
50
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.9:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.53%
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|44.4 ms
|Contrast
|1519:1
Max. Brightness
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
46
Design and build
|Height
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.53%
37
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
847
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
39485
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
87519
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
115544
55
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
54
Battery
|Capacity
|2870 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
18:11 hr
50
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
|5G support
|No
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.31 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 may differ by country or region