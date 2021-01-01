Sony Xperia 10 II Display 74 Performance 41 Battery 70 Camera 57 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 412 USD

74 Display Type OLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 457 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% Display tests RGB color space 99.1% PWM 116 Hz Response time 10 ms Max. Brightness 513 nits

72 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 77.6%

41 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1584 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5523 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 318 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1577 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 136372 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 175532 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 275th place

55 Software Operating system Android 10.0

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 3600 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:08 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:23 hr Talk (3G) 17:40 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 II Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 412 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

