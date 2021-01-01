Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 10 II: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 10 II

Sony Xperia 10 II
Display
74
Performance
41
Battery
70
Camera
57
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10 II
74

Display

Type OLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1%
PWM 116 Hz
Response time 10 ms
Max. Brightness
513 nits
72

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
77.6%
41

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1584
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5523
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1577
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
136372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175532
55

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 II
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.8 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 II may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (47 votes)

