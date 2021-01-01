Sony Xperia 10 III Display 77 Performance 63 Battery 86 Camera 59 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 413 USD

77 Display Type OLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 457 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 552 nits

75 Design and build Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80.3%

63 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 III in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619L GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2166 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 580 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1726

63 Software Operating system Android 11

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:36 hr Watching videos (Player) 26:25 hr Talk (3G) 31:35 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 14th place

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 III Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 2100 (Band 1), 1700 (Band 4), 850 (Band 5), 900 (Band 8) 4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 413 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 III may differ by country or region