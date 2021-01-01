Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 10 III: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 10 III

Display
77
Performance
63
Battery
86
Camera
59
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 413 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 10 III
Display

Type OLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
552 nits
75

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.3%
Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1726
Software

Operating system Android 11
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
26:25 hr
Talk (3G)
31:35 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 III
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 2100 (Band 1), 1700 (Band 4), 850 (Band 5), 900 (Band 8)
4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 10 III may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

