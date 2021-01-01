Sony Xperia 10 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 20.9:9 PPI 422 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.22% Display tests RGB color space 95.6% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 32.8 ms Contrast 1430:1 Max. Brightness 583 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

46 Design and build Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.22%

35 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 10 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1338 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3782 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 128372

55 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:31 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:26 hr Talk (3G) 21:03 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 10 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 438 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300 5G support No

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

