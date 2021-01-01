Sony Xperia 5 III
Display
87
Performance
90
Battery
79
Camera
69
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1062 USD
87
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|Response time
|14 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
585 nits
79
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
90
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3530
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
708118
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|OS size
|17.6 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:44 hr
Talk (3G)
23:58 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 2100 (полоса 1), 1900 (полоса 2), 1700 (полоса 4), 850 (полоса 5), 800 (полоса 6), 900 (полоса 8), 800 (полоса 19)
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66
|5G support
|Yes
89
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.7 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
