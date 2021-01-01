Sony Xperia 5 III Display 87 Performance 90 Battery 79 Camera 69 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced April 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 1062 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 5 III

87 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 449 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 490 Hz Response time 14 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 585 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

79 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

90 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia 5 III in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1115 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3530 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 708118

63 Software Operating system Android 11 OS size 17.6 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:44 hr Talk (3G) 23:58 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia 5 III Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 105 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 2100 (полоса 1), 1900 (полоса 2), 1700 (полоса 4), 850 (полоса 5), 800 (полоса 6), 900 (полоса 8), 800 (полоса 19) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66 5G support Yes

89 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 1062 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 5 III may differ by country or region