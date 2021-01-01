Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia 5 III: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia 5 III

Sony Xperia 5 III
Display
87
Performance
90
Battery
79
Camera
69
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced April 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 1062 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia 5 III
87

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 449 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 490 Hz
Response time 14 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
585 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
79

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
90

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia 5 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3530
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
708118
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
OS size 17.6 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:44 hr
Talk (3G)
23:58 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia 5 III
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 2100 (полоса 1), 1900 (полоса 2), 1700 (полоса 4), 850 (полоса 5), 800 (полоса 6), 900 (полоса 8), 800 (полоса 19)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66
5G support Yes
89

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 1062 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia 5 III may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

