Sony Xperia L3

Sony Xperia L3
Display
57
Performance
25
Battery
60
Camera
46
NanoReview score
48
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia L3
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1570 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.6:9
PPI 303 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 71.86%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 42.4 ms
Contrast 2132:1
Max. Brightness
532 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
40

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.86%
25

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia L3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
893
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
826
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75131
38

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
OS size 8 GB
60

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 7.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:35 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia L3
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia L3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.1 of 5 points (51 votes)

