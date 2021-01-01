Sony Xperia L3 Display 57 Performance 25 Battery 60 Camera 46 NanoReview score 48 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1570 pixels Aspect ratio 19.6:9 PPI 303 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 71.86% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM Not detected Response time 42.4 ms Contrast 2132:1 Max. Brightness 532 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

40 Design and build Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.86%

25 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia L3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 893 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3779 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 140 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 826 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75131

38 Software Operating system Android 8.0 OS size 8 GB

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 7.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:35 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia L3 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

