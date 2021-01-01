Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia L4: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia L4

Sony Xperia L4
Display
58
Performance
22
Battery
71
Camera
53
NanoReview score
50
Category Budget
Announced February 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia L4
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93%
PWM 100 Hz
Response time 46 ms
Contrast 1650:1
Max. Brightness
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.5%
22

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia L4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97753
47

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
OS size 13 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia L4
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
57

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300)
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
75 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia L4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (23 votes)

Competitors

1. Sony Xperia L4 or Sony Xperia L3
2. Sony Xperia L4 or Huawei P30 Lite
3. Sony Xperia L4 or Sony Xperia 10
4. Sony Xperia L4 or Samsung Galaxy A40
5. Sony Xperia L4 or Samsung Galaxy A20e
6. Sony Xperia L4 or Sony Xperia 1
7. Sony Xperia L4 or Sony Xperia 1 II
8. Sony Xperia L4 or Sony Xperia 10 II
9. Sony Xperia L4 or Samsung Galaxy A21s

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish