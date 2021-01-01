Sony Xperia L4 Display 58 Performance 22 Battery 71 Camera 53 NanoReview score 50 Category Budget Announced February 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia L4

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.5% Display tests RGB color space 93% PWM 100 Hz Response time 46 ms Contrast 1650:1 Max. Brightness 426 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 79.5%

22 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia L4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 782 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3366 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 147 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 847 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75953 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 97753

47 Software Operating system Android 9.0 OS size 13 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3580 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia L4 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

57 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300)

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 75 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia L4 may differ by country or region