Sony Xperia Pro-I
Category Flagship
Announced October 2021
Release date December 2021

96 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 643 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 649 nits

79 Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

94 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia Pro-I in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1140 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3563 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 11 OS size 16 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:42 hr Talk (3G) 23:58 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia Pro-I Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.4 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0 - 4.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 2.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony 1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 0.4 MP

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/6"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

92 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 2100(Band 1), 1900(Band 2), 1700(Band 4), 850(Band 5), 800(Band 6), 900(Band 8), 800(Band 19) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

