Sony Xperia Pro-I

Sony Xperia Pro-I
Display
96
Performance
94
Battery
76
Camera
71
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced October 2021
Release date December 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia Pro-I
96

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
649 nits
79

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
94

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia Pro-I in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3563
Sources: 3DMark [3]
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
OS size 16 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:42 hr
Talk (3G)
23:58 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia Pro-I
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 2.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony 1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.4 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/6"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 2100(Band 1), 1900(Band 2), 1700(Band 4), 850(Band 5), 800(Band 6), 900(Band 8), 800(Band 19)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia Pro-I may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

