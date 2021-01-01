Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
Display
57
Performance
28
Battery
70
Camera
43
NanoReview score
47
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 71.97%
Max. Brightness
589 nits
38

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.97%
28

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6757
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55767
38

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Stock Android
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Pump Express+ 2.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:28 hr
Talk (3G)
22:43 hr
43

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152
Zoom Digital (lossless)
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (23 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
57

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XA1 Plus Dual may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.2 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

1. Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual vs Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
2. Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual vs Sony Xperia 5

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish