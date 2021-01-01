Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual Display 57 Performance 28 Battery 70 Camera 43 NanoReview score 47 Category Mid-range Announced August 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 71.97% Max. Brightness 589 nits

38 Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors - Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.97%

28 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6757 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-T880 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1600 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 907 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3720 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 55767

38 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM Stock Android

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 3430 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Pump Express+ 2.0 (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 3:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:31 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:28 hr Talk (3G) 22:43 hr

43 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia XA1 Plus Dual Main camera Matrix 23 megapixels Image resolution 5536 x 4152 Zoom Digital (lossless) Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (23 MP) Wide (main) lens - 23 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

57 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 325 USD SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XA1 Plus Dual may differ by country or region