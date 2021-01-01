Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Display
60
Performance
29
Battery
71
Camera
45
NanoReview score
51
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.15%
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|Contrast
|1866:1
Max. Brightness
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.15%
29
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
827
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4122
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84760
38
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|OS size
|12 GB
71
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
29:22 hr
45
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|1.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.44 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XA2 Plus may differ by country or region