Sony Xperia XA2 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus Display 60 Performance 29 Battery 71 Camera 45 NanoReview score 51 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% Display tests RGB color space 95.8% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 42.4 ms Contrast 1866:1 Max. Brightness 514 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.15%

29 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia XA2 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 508 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 827 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4122 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 84760

38 Software Operating system Android 8.0 OS size 12 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3580 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Full charging time 3:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:22 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:51 hr Talk (3G) 29:22 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia XA2 Plus Main camera Matrix 23 megapixels Image resolution 5536 x 4152 Zoom Digital (lossless) Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (23 MP) Wide (main) lens - 23 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.118 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XA2 Plus may differ by country or region