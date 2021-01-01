Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia XA2 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Display
60
Performance
29
Battery
71
Camera
45
NanoReview score
51
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8%
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms
Contrast 1866:1
Max. Brightness
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.15%
29

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia XA2 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
827
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4122
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84760
38

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
OS size 12 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
29:22 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia XA2 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152
Zoom Digital (lossless)
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (23 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XA2 Plus may differ by country or region

