Sony Xperia XZ Premium Display 65 Performance 50 Battery 61 Camera 59 NanoReview score 60 Category Flagship Announced February 2017 Release date June 2017 Launch price ~ 687 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 2160 x 3840 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 801 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 1136 Hz Response time 27.8 ms Contrast 932:1 Max. Brightness 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP65 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%

50 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia XZ Premium in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Max. clock 2450 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 540 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1971 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5886 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 143233

47 Software Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) OS size 14 GB

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3230 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 8:04 hr Talk (3G) 18:54 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia XZ Premium Main camera Matrix 19 megapixels Image resolution 5000 x 3500 Zoom Digital (lossless) Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (19 MP) Wide (main) lens - 19 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 82 Video quality 84 Generic camera score 83

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 78.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2017 Release date June 2017 Launch price ~ 687 USD SAR (head) 1.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XZ Premium may differ by country or region