Sony Xperia XZ1 Display 59 Performance 45 Battery 61 Camera 54 NanoReview score 57 Category Flagship Announced August 2017 Release date October 2017 Launch price ~ 625 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% Display tests PWM 2358 Hz Response time 33.4 ms Contrast 785:1 Max. Brightness 570 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 69.22%

45 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia XZ1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Max. clock 2450 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 540 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1879 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6572 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 385 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1665 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 146810 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 194173 AnTuTu 8 Android Results - 238th place

47 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) OS size 13 GB

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 2700 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:38 hr Talk (3G) 20:22 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia XZ1 Main camera Matrix 19 megapixels Image resolution 5000 x 3500 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (19 MP) Wide (main) lens - 19 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2017 Release date October 2017 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XZ1 may differ by country or region