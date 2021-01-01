Sony Xperia XZ1
Display
59
Performance
45
Battery
61
Camera
54
NanoReview score
57
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|Release date
|October 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XZ1
59
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.22%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|33.4 ms
|Contrast
|785:1
Max. Brightness
570 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.22%
45
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1879
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6572
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1665
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
146810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
194173
47
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|13 GB
61
Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:38 hr
Talk (3G)
20:22 hr
54
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
78
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|Release date
|October 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XZ1 may differ by country or region