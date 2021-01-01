Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia XZ1: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1
Display
59
Performance
45
Battery
61
Camera
54
NanoReview score
57
Category Flagship
Announced August 2017
Release date October 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XZ1
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22%
Display tests
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms
Contrast 785:1
Max. Brightness
570 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.22%
45

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia XZ1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1879
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6572
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1665
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
146810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
194173
47

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
OS size 13 GB
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:38 hr
Talk (3G)
20:22 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia XZ1
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XZ1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (26 votes)

