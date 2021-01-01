Sony Xperia XZ2 Display 62 Performance 68 Battery 69 Camera 52 NanoReview score 65 Category Flagship Announced February 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 750 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 76.36% Display tests PWM 2315 Hz Response time 30 ms Contrast 1432:1 Max. Brightness 613 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

64 Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 11.1 mm (0.44 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP65 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76.36%

68 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia XZ2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2443 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8456 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 260932

55 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) OS size 14 GB

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 3180 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:17 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:51 hr Talk (3G) 18:54 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia XZ2 Main camera Matrix 19 megapixels Image resolution 5000 x 3500 Zoom Digital (lossless) Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (19 MP) Wide (main) lens - 19 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300

75 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

