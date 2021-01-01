Home > Sony Smartphones > Sony Xperia XZ2: specifications and benchmarks

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2
Display
62
Performance
68
Battery
69
Camera
52
NanoReview score
65
Category Flagship
Announced February 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XZ2
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76.36%
Display tests
PWM 2315 Hz
Response time 30 ms
Contrast 1432:1
Max. Brightness
613 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
64

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 11.1 mm (0.44 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP65
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.36%
68

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia XZ2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2443
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8456
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
260932
55

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3180 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (55% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:51 hr
Talk (3G)
18:54 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia XZ2
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500
Zoom Digital (lossless)
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
75

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XZ2 may differ by country or region

