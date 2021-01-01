Sony Xperia XZ3
Display
76
Performance
59
Battery
71
Camera
57
NanoReview score
66
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.81%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
69
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.81%
59
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2404
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
254218
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288844
55
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|14 GB
71
Battery
|Capacity
|3330 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
Talk (3G)
26:40 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
76
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
79
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.868 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XZ3 may differ by country or region