Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia XZ3
Display
76
Performance
59
Battery
71
Camera
57
NanoReview score
66
Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 825 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Sony Xperia XZ3
76

Display

Type OLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.81%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
69

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP65
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.81%
59

Performance

All specs and test Sony Xperia XZ3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2404
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
254218
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288844
55

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 14 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3330 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:30 hr
Talk (3G)
26:40 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xperia XZ3
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital (lossless)
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
76
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
79
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
71

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 825 USD
SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xperia XZ3 may differ by country or region

