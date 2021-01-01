Sony Xperia XZ3 Display 76 Performance 59 Battery 71 Camera 57 NanoReview score 66 Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 825 USD

76 Display Type OLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 537 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.81% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 240 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

69 Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP65 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.81%

59 Performance All specs and test Sony Xperia XZ3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2404 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8555 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 500 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1988 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 254218 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 288844 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 8 - 156th place

55 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) OS size 14 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3330 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:30 hr Talk (3G) 26:40 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xperia XZ3 Main camera Matrix 19 megapixels Image resolution 5160 x 3872 Zoom Digital (lossless) Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (19 MP) Wide (main) lens - 19 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 76 Video quality 85 Generic camera score 79

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300

71 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 77.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 825 USD SAR (head) 0.868 W/kg SAR (body) 1.07 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

