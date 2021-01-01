Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 17 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 17 Pro

Display
75
Performance
63
Battery
78
Camera
73
NanoReview score
71
Category Flagship
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 394 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Max. Brightness
503 nits
58

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
63

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1658
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 17 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 17 Pro may differ by country or region

