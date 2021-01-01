Tecno Camon 17 Pro Display 75 Performance 63 Battery 78 Camera 73 NanoReview score 71 Category Flagship Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 394 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 17 Pro

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Max. Brightness 503 nits

58 Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

63 Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 17 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 510 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1658 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 82nd place

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 17 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 394 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 17 Pro may differ by country or region