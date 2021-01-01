Tecno Camon 17P Display 67 Performance 45 Battery 78 Camera 64 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 228 USD

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Max. Brightness 446 nits

52 Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

45 Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 17P in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 374 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1356 AnTuTu Benchmark

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:35 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 17P Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 228 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 17P may differ by country or region