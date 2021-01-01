Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 17P: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 17P

Tecno Camon 17P
Display
67
Performance
45
Battery
78
Camera
64
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 228 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 17P
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Max. Brightness
446 nits
52

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
45

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 17P in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1356
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 17P
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 228 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 17P may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Realme 7i or Camon 17P
2. Redmi 9T or Camon 17P
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Camon 17P
4. Redmi Note 10 or Camon 17P
5. Poco X3 Pro or Camon 17P
6. Note 10 or Camon 17P
7. Camon 17 Pro or Camon 17P
8. Note 8 or Camon 17P

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish