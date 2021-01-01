Tecno Camon 18 Display 74 Performance 36 Battery 78 Camera 62 NanoReview score 62 Category Budget Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 18

74 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Max. Brightness 553 nits

52 Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

36 Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1365 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 254630 CPU 68485 GPU 57284 Memory 47185 UX 81282 Total score 254630

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 18 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 18 may differ by country or region