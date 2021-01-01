Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 18: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 18

Display
74
Performance
36
Battery
78
Camera
62
NanoReview score
62
Category Budget
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 18
74

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Max. Brightness
553 nits
52

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
36

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1365
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
254630
CPU 68485
GPU 57284
Memory 47185
UX 81282
Total score 254630
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 18
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 18 may differ by country or region

