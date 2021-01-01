Tecno Camon 18
Display
74
Performance
36
Battery
78
Camera
62
NanoReview score
62
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
74
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
Max. Brightness
553 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
36
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1365
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
254630
|CPU
|68485
|GPU
|57284
|Memory
|47185
|UX
|81282
|Total score
|254630
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 8.0
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:33 hr
62
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 18 may differ by country or region