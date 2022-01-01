Tecno Camon 18 Premier
Display
81
Performance
47
Battery
79
Camera
69
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
81
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
Max. Brightness
424 nits
60
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|200.6 gramm (7.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
47
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
339188
|CPU
|90133
|GPU
|77217
|Memory
|77407
|UX
|92729
|Total score
|339188
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 8.0
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4750 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:46 hr
Talk (3G)
37:14 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 18 Premier may differ by country or region