Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
81

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Max. Brightness
424 nits
60

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
47

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 18 Premier in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
339188
CPU 90133
GPU 77217
Memory 77407
UX 92729
Total score 339188
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4750 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:46 hr
Talk (3G)
37:14 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 18 Premier
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 18 Premier may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

