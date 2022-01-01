Tecno Camon 18 Premier Display 81 Performance 47 Battery 79 Camera 69 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 18 Premier

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Max. Brightness 424 nits

60 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

47 Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 18 Premier in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1763 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 339188 CPU 90133 GPU 77217 Memory 77407 UX 92729 Total score 339188 Sources: 3DMark [3]

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4750 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:38 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:46 hr Talk (3G) 37:14 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 18 Premier Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 135 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 18 Premier may differ by country or region