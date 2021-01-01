Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 18P: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 18P

Tecno Camon 18P
Display
80
Performance
49
Battery
78
Camera
68
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date December 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 18P
80

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Max. Brightness
553 nits
52

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
49

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
352881
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 18P
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.7x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 18P may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Tecno Camon 18P or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 18P or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Tecno Camon 18P or Camon 17 Pro
4. Tecno Camon 18P or Pova 2
5. Tecno Camon 18P or Oppo Realme 8i
6. Tecno Camon 18P or Infinix Note 11 Pro
7. Tecno Camon 18P or Camon 18

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish