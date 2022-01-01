Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 19 Neo: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 19 Neo

Tecno Camon 19 Neo
Display
70
Performance
33
Battery
78
Camera
59
NanoReview score
60
Category Budget
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 19 Neo
70

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
51

Design and build

Height 168.84 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.94 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
33

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 19 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1250
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:32 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 19 Neo
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 19 Neo may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

