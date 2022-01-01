Tecno Camon 19 Neo Display 70 Performance 33 Battery 78 Camera 59 NanoReview score 60 Category Budget Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 19 Neo

70 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

51 Design and build Height 168.84 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.94 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

33 Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 19 Neo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1250

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM HIOS 8.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:32 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 19 Neo Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 19 Neo may differ by country or region