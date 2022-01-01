Tecno Camon 19 Neo
Display
70
Performance
33
Battery
78
Camera
59
NanoReview score
60
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 19 Neo
70
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
51
Design and build
|Height
|168.84 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76.94 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
33
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1250
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:32 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 19 Neo may differ by country or region