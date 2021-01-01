Tecno Phantom X Display 76 Performance 63 Battery 82 Camera 67 NanoReview score 71 Category Flagship Announced June 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 504 USD

76 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 385 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% Max. Brightness 458 nits

64 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.3%

63 Performance All specs and test Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 508 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1654

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:40 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:20 hr Talk (3G) 37:37 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Phantom X Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC Infrared port No Network Number of SIM 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat 12 5G support No

54 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 504 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Box

