Tecno Phantom X
Display
76
Performance
63
Battery
82
Camera
67
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 504 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Phantom X
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.3%
Max. Brightness
458 nits
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.3%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1654
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
37:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 504 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phantom X may differ by country or region