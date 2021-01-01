Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Phantom X: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Phantom X

Tecno Phantom X
Display
76
Performance
63
Battery
82
Camera
67
NanoReview score
71
Category Flagship
Announced June 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 504 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Phantom X
76

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3%
Max. Brightness
458 nits
64

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.3%
63

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1654
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
37:37 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Phantom X
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support No
54

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced June 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 504 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phantom X may differ by country or region

