Tecno Phantom X2 Display 84 Performance 84 Battery 79 Camera 75 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Phantom X2

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 713 nits

61 Design and build Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 93.3%

84 Performance All specs and test Tecno Phantom X2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Max. clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1236 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4055 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 973582 AnTuTu Rating - 43rd place

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM HiOS 12

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:48 hr Watching video 15:06 hr Gaming 05:30 hr Standby 102 hr General battery life 31:00 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Phantom X2 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phantom X2 may differ by country or region