Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Phantom X2: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Phantom X2

Tecno Phantom X2
Display
84
Performance
84
Battery
79
Camera
75
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Phantom X2
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
713 nits
61

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.3%
84

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Phantom X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4055
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
973582
AnTuTu Rating - 43rd place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM HiOS 12
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:48 hr
Watching video 15:06 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr
Standby 102 hr
General battery life
31:00 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Phantom X2
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phantom X2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Phantom X2 vs Phantom X
2. Phantom X2 vs Zero X Pro
3. Phantom X2 vs iPhone 13
4. Phantom X2 vs Camon 19 Pro
5. Phantom X2 vs iPhone 14

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish