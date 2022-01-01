Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
Display
82
Performance
85
Battery
79
Camera
70
NanoReview score
77
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
82
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
508 nits
61
Design and build
|Height
|164.61 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|72.65 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.3%
85
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3993
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
970786
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 44th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|HiOS 12
79
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|Web browsing
|09:37 hr
|Watching video
|15:04 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
General battery life
30:49 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
42
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phantom X2 Pro may differ by country or region