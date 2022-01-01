Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Phantom X2 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
Display
82
Performance
85
Battery
79
Camera
70
NanoReview score
77
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro
82

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 93.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
508 nits
61

Design and build

Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.3%
85

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Phantom X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3993
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
970786
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM HiOS 12
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:37 hr
Watching video 15:04 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr
Standby 102 hr
General battery life
30:49 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Phantom X2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
42

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phantom X2 Pro may differ by country or region

Competitors

