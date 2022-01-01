Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Display 82 Performance 85 Battery 79 Camera 70 NanoReview score 77 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 93.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 508 nits

61 Design and build Height 164.61 mm (6.48 inches) Width 72.65 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 93.3%

85 Performance All specs and test Tecno Phantom X2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Max. clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1251 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3993 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 970786 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 44th place

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM HiOS 12

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:37 hr Watching video 15:04 hr Gaming 05:31 hr Standby 102 hr General battery life 30:49 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Phantom X2 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.7", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

42 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phantom X2 Pro may differ by country or region