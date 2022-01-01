Tecno Spark 9 Pro Display 70 Performance 26 Battery 78 Camera 61 NanoReview score 59 Category Budget Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 9 Pro

70 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 407 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

51 Design and build Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

26 Performance All specs and test Tecno Spark 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 356 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1255 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 222492 CPU 66678 GPU 33604 Memory 49051 UX 74003 Total score 222492

60 Software Operating system Android 12

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Spark 9 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 9 Pro may differ by country or region