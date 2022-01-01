Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Spark 9 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Display
70
Performance
26
Battery
78
Camera
61
NanoReview score
59
Category Budget
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
70

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
51

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
26

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Spark 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1255
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
222492
CPU 66678
GPU 33604
Memory 49051
UX 74003
Total score 222492
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Spark 9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 9 Pro may differ by country or region

