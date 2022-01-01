Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO 11: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO 11

Vivo iQOO 11
Display
99
Performance
97
Battery
89
Camera
76
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 11
99

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 518 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
1178 nits
74

Design and build

Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.3%
97

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1290432
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr
Watching video 19:09 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr
Standby 114 hr
General battery life
40:25 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO 11
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Write a comment

