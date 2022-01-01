Vivo iQOO 11
Display
99
Performance
97
Battery
89
Camera
76
NanoReview score
86
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
99
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|518 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
1178 nits
74
Design and build
|Height
|164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.3%
97
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1290432
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
89
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|15:37 hr
|Watching video
|19:09 hr
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|Standby
|114 hr
General battery life
40:25 hr
76
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 11 may differ by country or region