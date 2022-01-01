Vivo iQOO 11 Display 99 Performance 97 Battery 89 Camera 76 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

99 Display Type OLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 518 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 1178 nits

74 Design and build Height 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.3%

97 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1485 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1290432 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 2nd place

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:37 hr Watching video 19:09 hr Gaming 05:05 hr Standby 114 hr General battery life 40:25 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 20th place

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO 11 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

