Vivo iQOO 7 Display 88 Performance 100 Battery 82 Camera 74 NanoReview score 82 Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

58 Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

100 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1095 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3764 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 737906

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OriginOS

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:15 hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO 7 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 5G support Yes

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

