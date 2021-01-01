Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO 7: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO 7

Display
88
Battery
100
Camera
82
Camera
74
NanoReview score
82
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 7
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
58

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
100

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3764
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
737906
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OriginOS
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO 7
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 7 may differ by country or region

