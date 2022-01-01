Vivo iQOO 9 Display 92 Performance 88 Battery 79 Camera 75 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

92 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1191 nits

65 Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

88 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 2995 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1114 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3358 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 843552 CPU 216591 GPU 324286 Memory 138188 UX 167760 Total score 843552 AnTuTu Results - 19th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4350 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO 9 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

