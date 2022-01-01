Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO 9: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO 9

Vivo iQOO 9
Display
92
Performance
88
Battery
79
Camera
75
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 9
92

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1191 nits
65

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
88

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3358
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
843552
CPU 216591
GPU 324286
Memory 138188
UX 167760
Total score 843552
AnTuTu Results - 19th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO 9
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

