Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
Display
98
Performance
95
Battery
82
Camera
78
NanoReview score
86
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
98
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|518 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
997 nits
66
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3698
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
939916
|CPU
|227364
|GPU
|436649
|Memory
|159015
|UX
|152775
|Total score
|939916
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 8th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
25:55 hr
78
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B32/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42/B66
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 9 Pro may differ by country or region