Vivo iQOO 9 Pro Display 98 Performance 95 Battery 82 Camera 78 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 518 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 997 nits

66 Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

95 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1227 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3698 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 939916 CPU 227364 GPU 436649 Memory 159015 UX 152775 Total score 939916 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 8th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:20 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:58 hr Talk (3G) 25:55 hr

78 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO 9 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 60 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B32/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42/B66 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

