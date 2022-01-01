Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro

Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 518 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
997 nits
66

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
95

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3698
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
939916
CPU 227364
GPU 436649
Memory 159015
UX 152775
Total score 939916
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
25:55 hr
78

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO 9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B32/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42/B66
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 9 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

