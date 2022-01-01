Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO 9 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO 9 SE

Vivo iQOO 9 SE
Display
92
Performance
86
Battery
81
Camera
72
NanoReview score
80
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 9 SE
92

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1191 nits
63

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
86

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1075
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3362
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
827379
CPU 211616
GPU 321141
Memory 135362
UX 165569
Total score 827379
AnTuTu Ranking List - 22nd place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO 9 SE
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz)
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 9 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. OnePlus 9 Pro or Vivo iQOO 9 SE
2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Vivo iQOO 9 SE
3. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G or Vivo iQOO 9 SE
4. Vivo iQOO 9 or iQOO 9 SE

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish