Vivo iQOO 9 SE Display 92 Performance 86 Battery 81 Camera 72 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO 9 SE

92 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1191 nits

63 Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

86 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO 9 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1075 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3362 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 827379 CPU 211616 GPU 321141 Memory 135362 UX 165569 Total score 827379 AnTuTu Ranking List - 22nd place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (72% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:34 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO 9 SE Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz) 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO 9 SE may differ by country or region