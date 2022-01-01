Vivo iQOO Neo 6 Display 90 Performance 79 Battery 79 Camera 66 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 775 nits

53 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

79 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 994
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3088
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 721227
CPU 181724
GPU 245641
Memory 133355
UX 159750
Total score 721227

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

Battery
Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr
Watching video 13:09 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr
Standby 103 hr
General battery life 32:14 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 6 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

