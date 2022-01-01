Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO Neo 6: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Display
90
Performance
79
Battery
79
Camera
66
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
775 nits
53

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
79

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
994
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3088
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
721227
CPU 181724
GPU 245641
Memory 133355
UX 159750
Total score 721227
AnTuTu Results - 90th place
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr
Watching video 13:09 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr
Standby 103 hr
General battery life
32:14 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 6
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Promotion
