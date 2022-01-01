Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE
Display
92
Performance
80
Battery
82
Camera
66
NanoReview score
79
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE
92
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1312 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
80
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3398
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
701075
AnTuTu Ranking List - 91st place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Origin OS
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
66
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 6 SE may differ by country or region