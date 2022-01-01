Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE
Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1312 nits
Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
All specs and test Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3398
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
701075
AnTuTu Ranking List - 91st place
Operating system Android 12
ROM Origin OS
Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
Specs and camera test of the iQOO Neo 6 SE
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Neo 6 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

