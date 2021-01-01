Vivo IQOO Z1
Display
80
Performance
80
Battery
87
Camera
67
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo IQOO Z1
80
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
80
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
|L3 cache
|0.512 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
484493
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 50th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|iQOO UI 1.0
87
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Super Flash Charge 2.0 (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
67
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 25, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the IQOO Z1 may differ by country or region