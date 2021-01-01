Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo IQOO Z1: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo IQOO Z1

Display
80
Performance
80
Battery
87
Camera
67
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo IQOO Z1
80

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
51

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
80

Performance

All specs and test Vivo IQOO Z1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 0.512 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
484493
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM iQOO UI 1.0
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Super Flash Charge 2.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the IQOO Z1
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 25, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the IQOO Z1 may differ by country or region

