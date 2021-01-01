Vivo IQOO Z1 Display 80 Performance 80 Battery 87 Camera 67 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD

80 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% Max. Brightness 494 nits

51 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

80 Performance All specs and test Vivo IQOO Z1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77 L3 cache 0.512 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 789 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2757 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 484493 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 50th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM iQOO UI 1.0

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Super Flash Charge 2.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the IQOO Z1 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 25, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

