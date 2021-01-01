Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO Z3: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo iQOO Z3

Vivo iQOO Z3
Display
83
Performance
66
Battery
79
Camera
64
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 294 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Z3
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Max. Brightness
612 nits
54

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
66

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO Z3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2025
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
386714
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 55 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO Z3
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 294 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Z3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Vivo iQOO Z3
2. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Vivo iQOO Z3
3. Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) or Vivo iQOO Z3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Vivo iQOO Z3
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Vivo iQOO Z3
6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Vivo iQOO Z3
7. Oppo Realme X7 Max or Vivo iQOO Z3

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish