Vivo iQOO Z7
- Screen: 6.38" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4500 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 173 grams (6.1 oz)
Review
Display
84
Performance
46
Battery
75
Camera
71
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
70
Full specifications
84
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.38 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 g (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
46
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2386
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
490992
|CPU
|126091
|GPU
|135258
|Memory
|99268
|UX
|126299
|Total score
|490992
3DMark Wild Life Performance
2243
PCMark 3.0
8698
|Web score
|5656
|Video editing
|5651
|Photo editing
|16399
|Data manipulation
|7338
|Writing score
|12567
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
71
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Z7 may differ by country or region