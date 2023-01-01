Vivo iQOO Z7 Screen: 6.38" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.38" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 920

MediaTek Dimensity 920 Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)

2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 173 grams (6.1 oz)

Review Display 84 Performance 46 Battery 75 Camera 71 Connectivity 82 NanoReview score 70

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo iQOO Z7

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.38 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 413 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

66 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

46 Performance All specs and test Vivo iQOO Z7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 925 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2386 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 490992 CPU 126091 GPU 135258 Memory 99268 UX 126299 Total score 490992 3DMark Wild Life Performance 2243 PCMark 3.0 8698 Web score 5656 Video editing 5651 Photo editing 16399 Data manipulation 7338 Writing score 12567 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the iQOO Z7 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

