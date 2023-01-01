Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo iQOO Z7: specifications and benchmarks

  • Screen: 6.38" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 173 grams (6.1 oz)

84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
46

Performance

All specs and test Vivo iQOO Z7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2386
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
490992
CPU 126091
GPU 135258
Memory 99268
UX 126299
Total score 490992
3DMark Wild Life Performance
2243
PCMark 3.0
8698
Web score 5656
Video editing 5651
Photo editing 16399
Data manipulation 7338
Writing score 12567
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iQOO Z7
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iQOO Z7 may differ by country or region

