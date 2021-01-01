Vivo NEX 3 Display 69 Performance 85 Battery 86 Camera 73 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced October 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 750 USD

69 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.89 inches Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels Aspect ratio 18.8:9 PPI 363 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 93.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 610 nits

64 Design and build Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 217.3 gramm (7.66 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 93.6%

85 Performance All specs and test Vivo NEX 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3622 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11351 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 737 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2667 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 395133 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 476881 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 59th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Funtouch 10

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:59 hr Watching videos (Player) 22:24 hr Talk (3G) 26:47 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 24th place

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the NEX 3 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

71 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 71.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 750 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

