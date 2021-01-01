Vivo NEX 3
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo NEX 3
69
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.89 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2256 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.8:9
|PPI
|363 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
610 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|217.3 gramm (7.66 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.6%
85
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3622
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2667
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
476881
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 59th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10
86
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:24 hr
Talk (3G)
26:47 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life - 24th place
73
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
71.6 dB
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the NEX 3 may differ by country or region