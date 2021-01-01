Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo NEX 3: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo NEX 3

Vivo NEX 3
Display
69
Performance
85
Battery
86
Camera
73
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced October 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo NEX 3
69

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.89 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.8:9
PPI 363 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 93.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
610 nits
64

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 217.3 gramm (7.66 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.6%
85

Performance

All specs and test Vivo NEX 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3622
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2667
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
476881
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:24 hr
Talk (3G)
26:47 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the NEX 3
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
71

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
71.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the NEX 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (13 votes)

