Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo NEX 3S: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo NEX 3S

Vivo NEX 3S
Display
75
Performance
96
Battery
87
Camera
70
NanoReview score
80
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 675 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo NEX 3S
75

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.89 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 363 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
796 nits
65

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.6%
96

Performance

All specs and test Vivo NEX 3S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4298
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
468652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
568844
AnTuTu Results - 27th place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10.0
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the NEX 3S
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 1960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 675 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the NEX 3S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (7 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo NEX 3S and Huawei P30 Pro
2. Vivo NEX 3S and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Vivo NEX 3S and Huawei Mate 30 Pro
4. Vivo NEX 3S and Vivo NEX 3

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish