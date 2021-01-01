Vivo NEX 3S
Display
75
Performance
96
Battery
87
Camera
70
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
75
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.89 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2256 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|363 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
796 nits
65
Design and build
|Height
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|219.5 gramm (7.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.6%
96
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4298
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
468652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
568844
AnTuTu Results - 27th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.0
87
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|1960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the NEX 3S may differ by country or region