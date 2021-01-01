Vivo NEX 3S Display 75 Performance 96 Battery 87 Camera 70 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 675 USD

75 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.89 inches Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 363 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 93.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 796 nits

65 Design and build Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 93.6%

96 Performance All specs and test Vivo NEX 3S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4298 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13320 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 903 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3432 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 468652 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 568844 AnTuTu Results - 27th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Funtouch 10.0

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the NEX 3S Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 1960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 675 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

