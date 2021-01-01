Vivo S10 Display 81 Performance 76 Battery 76 Camera 69 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo S10

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 497 nits

86 Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

76 Performance All specs and test Vivo S10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 3 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 639 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2405 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 - 54th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OriginOS 1.0

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo S10 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 350 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo S10 may differ by country or region

User ratings 4 of 5 points ( 1 votes)