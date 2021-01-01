Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo S10: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo S10

Vivo S10
Display
81
Performance
76
Battery
76
Camera
69
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo S10
81

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
497 nits
86

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
76

Performance

All specs and test Vivo S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 3 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
639
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2405
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo S10
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo S10 may differ by country or region

