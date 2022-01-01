Vivo T1 5G Display 83 Performance 75 Battery 85 Camera 62 NanoReview score 74 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

53 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

75 Performance All specs and test Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:07 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the T1 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 850/900/1800 3G network WCDMA B1/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/8 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the T1 5G may differ by country or region