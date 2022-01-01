Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo T1 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1 5G
Display
83
Performance
75
Battery
85
Camera
62
NanoReview score
74
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo T1 5G
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
53

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
75

Performance

All specs and test Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the T1 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 850/900/1800
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the T1 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

