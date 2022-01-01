Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo T1 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo T1 Pro

Display
81
Performance
64
Battery
82
Camera
60
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo T1 Pro
81

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
1290 nits
53

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
64

Performance

All specs and test Vivo T1 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
523865
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the T1 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the T1 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (3 votes)

