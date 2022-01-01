Vivo T1 Pro Display 81 Performance 64 Battery 82 Camera 60 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo T1 Pro

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 1290 nits

53 Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

64 Performance All specs and test Vivo T1 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 786 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2850 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 523865 AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores - 180th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the T1 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the T1 Pro may differ by country or region