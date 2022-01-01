Vivo T1 Pro
Display
81
Performance
64
Battery
82
Camera
60
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo T1 Pro
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
1290 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
523865
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores - 180th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B5/B8
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the T1 Pro may differ by country or region