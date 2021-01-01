Vivo V15 Display 60 Performance 42 Battery 75 Camera 60 NanoReview score 57 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 300 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.39% Max. Brightness 398 nits

48 Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.39%

42 Performance All specs and test Vivo V15 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1600 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1547 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5853 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1487 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 145472 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 181976 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating - 261st place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Funtouch 9

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V15 Main camera Matrix 24 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 300 USD SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

