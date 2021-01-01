Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V15: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V15

Vivo V15
Display
60
Performance
42
Battery
75
Camera
60
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V15
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.39%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
48

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.39%
42

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1547
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1487
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
145472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
181976
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V15
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V15 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (7 votes)

Write a comment

