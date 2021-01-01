Vivo V15 Pro
Display
65
Performance
48
Battery
71
Camera
65
NanoReview score
61
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V15 Pro
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
426 nits
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2363
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
178005
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220044
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 208th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
27:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V15 Pro may differ by country or region