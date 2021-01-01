Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V15 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro
Display
65
Performance
48
Battery
71
Camera
65
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V15 Pro
65

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
426 nits
47

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
48

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2363
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
178005
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220044
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
27:53 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V15 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V15 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (7 votes)

