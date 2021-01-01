Vivo V15 Pro Display 65 Performance 48 Battery 71 Camera 65 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 425 USD

Full specifications

65 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 426 nits

47 Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

48 Performance All specs and test Vivo V15 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2363 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6492 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 498 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1598 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 178005 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 220044 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 208th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Funtouch 10

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:22 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:03 hr Talk (3G) 27:53 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the V15 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 29 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 425 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V15 Pro may differ by country or region