Vivo V17 Display 67 Performance 42 Battery 81 Camera 63 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V17

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.38 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 404 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 450 nits

48 Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

42 Performance All specs and test Vivo V17 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1505 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5439 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1353 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 139924 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 172151 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 287th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Funtouch 9.2

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V17 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V17 may differ by country or region