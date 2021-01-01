Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V17: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V17

Vivo V17
Display
67
Performance
42
Battery
81
Camera
63
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V17
67

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
450 nits
48

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
42

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1505
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
139924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172151
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.2
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V17
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V17 may differ by country or region

