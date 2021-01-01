Vivo V17 Neo
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
69
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.38 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|404 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
49
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
40
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180825
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Funtouch 9
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
58
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V17 Neo may differ by country or region