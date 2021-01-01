Vivo V17 Neo Display 69 Performance 40 Battery 80 Camera 58 NanoReview score 59 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

69 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.38 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 404 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - Always-On Display

49 Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

40 Performance All specs and test Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 341 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1267 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 180825

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Funtouch 9

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the V17 Neo Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

