Vivo V17 Neo

Vivo V17 Neo
Display
69
Performance
40
Battery
80
Camera
58
NanoReview score
59
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V17 Neo
69

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
49

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
40

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180825
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V17 Neo
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V17 Neo may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (22 votes)

